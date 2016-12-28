University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the future of coach Tracy Claeys and the Gophers football program.

“Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night’s Holiday Bowl, Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program.”

The statement appears to delay any decision on Claeys’ future until later this week, at the earliest.

Claeys, who turned 48 on Christmas Day, is 11-8 as the Gophers head coach, including two bowl victories, after replacing Jerry Kill, who resigned in October 2015 due to health reasons.

Last November, then-interim AD Beth Goetz made Claeys the new head coach with a three-year, $4.5 million contract. But the deal included a relatively small buyout — $250,000 per remaining season, which allowed the University to hire a new athletic director who could then evaluate Claeys before deciding on his future. Coyle came aboard June 1.

The Gophers went 8-4 this year during the regular season, including 5-4 in the Big Ten, blowing second half leads in each of their four losses. Their losses to Penn State, Iowa and Nebraska were all one-possession games.

After watching the Gophers blow a 17-7 halftime lead at Wisconsin in an eventual 31-17 loss, Coyle waited two days before publicly voicing support for Claeys. Coyle released a statement that said: “Our football program has now won eight games in the regular season three times in four seasons. We expect that our program will continue to grow and I am committed to putting us in a position to do so.

“This includes working with Coach Claeys to evaluate where we need to improve and what each of us can do to ensure we meet our expectations.”

Sources told the Star Tribune then that Coyle had also indicated to Claeys that he and his assistant coaches would be receiving contract extension offers. Now, it’s unclear what will happen to the assistant coaches, most of whom arrived with Kill before the 2011 season.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Kill said he was overcome with pride watching the Holiday Bowl on television, as Minnesota defeated Washington State 17-12.

Kill has been hired as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers after spending this season as an associate athletic director at Kansas State. But Kill said his heart will always be with the Gophers, and their current coaching staff, led by his longtime assistant Tracy Claeys.

“That’s probably one of the greatest coaching jobs of all-time,” Kill said via telephone. “With all that stuff going on, and all the things those kids have gone through — from their old coach to the new coach to all the stuff they had to handle — that’s flat unbelievable the job those guys did. [Claeys] deserves a darn contract [extension].”