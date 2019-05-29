Gophers junior Amber Fiser was named first-team All-America on Thursday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Fiser is 5-0 with a 0.78 ERA in the NCAA Tournament, including a three-hit shutout of LSU that sent the Gophers to their first NCAA Women’s College World Series.
Gophers ace Fiser named first-team All-America
Amber Fiser helped lead the Gophers to their first NCAA Women's College World Series, which they open Thursday vs. UCLA.