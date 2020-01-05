2020 schedule outlook

Sept. 3 vs. Florida Atlantic: Lane Kiffin went to Ole Miss, so ex-Florida State coach Willie Taggart will lead the 11-3 Conference USA East winners.

Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee Tech: The FCS Eagles were 6-6 in 2019, a year after going 1-10.

Sept. 18 vs. Iowa: The Gophers will want payback in an earlier-than-usual “Floyd” clash, moved to Friday night.

Sept. 26 vs. BYU: The Cougars went 7-6 this season, beating Boise State and USC.

Oct. 3 at Maryland: In October, the Gophers won at Maryland 52-10; Terrapins had only one Big Ten victory.

Oct. 10 at Wisconsin: An early-season return to Camp Randall, where the Gophers won 37-15 in 2018.

Oct. 17 vs. Michigan: The Wolverines were 9-4 in coach Jim Harbaugh’s fifth season.

Oct. 24 at Illinois: With a 6-6 regular season, the Illini played in a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Oct. 31 at Michigan State: The Gophers are 0-5 against the Spartans since 2010.

Nov. 7 vs. Purdue: Standout Boilermakers receiver Rondale Moore should return healthy.

Nov. 21 vs. Northwestern: The 2018 Big Ten West champions finished 1-8 in conference play in 2019.

Nov. 27 at Nebraska: A Black Friday finale against a team that underachieved at 5-7.