Before the season began, Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen talked about the importance of beefing up a nonconference schedule that has traditionally been filled with easy victories.

She wanted to play in big games, she said. It got her team better prepared for the looming Big Ten Conference season, she reasoned.

So:

Sunday 19th-ranked Arizona State came to town. A power-five conference team that reached the NCAA’s Sweet Sixteen last season and was previously undefeated this season.

And the Gophers never trailed in an 86-66 victory, one that gave the Gophers (3-1) their third straight win and Arizona State (2-1) its first loss.

Destiny Pitts — held to just three points in the Gophers’ last game — led the way with 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Gadiva Hubbard had 20 and Jasmine Brunson ran the point, scoring 15 points with six assists. Hubbard and Pitts combined to go 7-for-15 on three-pointers. Forward Taiye Bello had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Arizona State got 14 points each from Taya Hanson and Ja’Tavia Tapley.

The Gophers used their speed to break ASU’s full-court pressure and get good shots. At the other end that quickness held the Sun Devils under 34 percent shooting.

Up as many as 14 in the second quarter, the Gophers’ lead was down to five at halftime. But the Gophers came out and out-scored ASU 22-12 in the third quarter.

The first quarter was filled with runs; the Gophers started 9-0, then ASU went 7-0 followed by a 10-0 Gophers run. When the dust settled the Gophers led 20-9 entering the second.

That lead grew to 14, at 34-20, on Pitts score in the lane with 5:20 left in the half. But the Gophers made just one basket the rest of the half, shooting 1-for-7.

And the Sun Devils came back. Ryan scored five points in a 12-3 ASU run to end the half, pulling the Sun Devils within 37-32.

That momentum didn’t last for ASU. Because the Gophers came out and out-scored the Sun Devils 22-12 in the third quarter, pushing that lead to 15 entering the fourth quarter. Pitts lead the way with seven in the quarter. Hubbard had five and Bello had three and four rebounds in the quarter.