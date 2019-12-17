A lottery ticket sold in the Duluth area hit the jackpot in the latest Gopher 5 drawing, Minnesota Lottery officials announced Tuesday.
The ticket was bought at in Hermantown and had the correct five numbers drawn Monday: 4-14-23-31-34.
The pretax payout is $1,606,134.
Whoever holds the ticket now has a year to claim to the prize.
A $5,000 bonus is paid to Hermantown General Store, 5105 Morris Thomas Road, for selling the winning ticket.
Gopher 5 players choose five numbers from 1 to 47. The jackpot starts at $100,000 and increases as each drawing fails to yield a winner. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Odds of hitting all five numbers are 1 in 1,533,939, according to lottery officials.
