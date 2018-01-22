WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has returned to the Capitol following surgery this month as he recovers from injuries suffered during a shooting rampage at a baseball practice last June.

The Louisiana Republican told reporters Monday he was "feeling great" after the Jan. 10 surgery, the latest in a series of operations required after a bullet struck his hip, shattering bone and damaging internal organs.

Scalise said the latest surgery "was very successful, but it took a long recovery."

He said he was glad to be back at work in time to vote for an expected deal to reopen the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.

Scalise, who is 52, intends to stand for re-election, but said, "in the meantime we have of lot of work to do."