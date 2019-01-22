WASHINGTON — The Republican Party believes it finally has its answer to the Democratic fundraising behemoth ActBlue.

GOP groups are lending their support to a new donor platform called Patriot Pass, which they say will help the party match and even surpass the organization that sent more than $700 million to Democratic campaigns in 2018.

After the Republican Party's midterm losses, party officials said they needed to find a way to match ActBlue's small-dollar fundraising power.

The Republican platform is a joint effort of GOP payment processing firm Revv and the party's data clearinghouse, DataTrust. Revv founder Gerrit Lansing says that combination will help the GOP pass Democrats.

Democrats are playing a game of catch-up of their own, struggling to create a hub for their data to rival DataTrust.

