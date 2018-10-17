– In 2010, Rep. Paul Ryan issued an ominous threat about the nation's deficit, one repeatedly echoed by GOP candidates as they marched toward a decisive takeover of the House.

"Unprecedented levels of spending, deficits and debt," Ryan, R-Wis., wrote, "will overwhelm the budget, smother the economy, weaken America's competitiveness in the global 21st-century economy, and threaten the survival of the government's major benefit programs."

The deficit has once again ballooned, a byproduct of spending, large tax cuts and the inexorable rise of Social Security and Medicare expenditures that Congress has repeatedly failed to contain.

Republicans heading into the midterm elections have instead turned to boasting about low unemployment or their national security credentials, or attacking Democrats, as well as insisting that the $1.5 trillion tax cut will ultimately pay for itself. The deficit — which the Treasury Department said Monday had swelled to $779 billion in the 2018 fiscal year, up from $666 billion the previous year — has been reduced to a thing to be ignored.

"The Tea Party wave of 2010 was animated by federal spending, but that has definitely subsided," said Tim Chapman, executive director of Heritage Action for America, a conservative lobbying group that helped fuel the Tea Party movement that year, when the deficit had grown to roughly $1.2 trillion.

Even groups like Tea Party Express have moved on in message. Incumbents who made the deficit a central issue of their first campaigns in 2010 now focus on the strength of the stock market, which has struggled in recent days. Nary a one talks about the government's projection that the deficit will top $1 trillion before the 2020 presidential election.

Ryan

While the deficit problem has many fathers, its exorcism from the GOP agenda has one: President Donald Trump. "The focus of Trump's campaign was not on federal spending," Chapman conceded. "He wanted to focus on national security and tax cuts and making America great again. When he said that, a lot of the Republican base went with him."

Indeed, the dismissal of debt was one of the most central components of Trump's reconfiguring of the entire GOP agenda once he got to Washington. "This is definitely one of the major issues that has transformed the Republican Party under Trump," said Rory Cooper, who was an aide to former Rep. Eric Cantor of Virginia, the majority leader in 2011. "Free trade, Russia, the deficit, and frankly the size and scope of government have all fallen to the wayside."

After several years of attempts to reduce the federal deficit through tax increases and spending cuts, the nation's debt load is now on a steady climb. Federal tax receipts rose a mere 0.4 percent over the last fiscal year, largely because of a lower corporate tax rate passed by Congress last year. Federal spending grew 3 percent over the same period, thanks to a sprawling budget measure to increase spending over the next decade by $300 billion. The budget deal ended a 2011 law that capped military and discretionary spending by billions and that helped reduce the deficit in recent years.

"The evil party and the stupid party got together and called it bipartisan," said Brian Riedl, a senior fellow in budget, tax and economics at the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. "This is the beginning of a long-term avalanche caused by Social Security and Medicare costs that are only going to get worse every year. I project $2 trillion within a decade or $3 trillion if interest rates return to 1990s levels. So no, the tax cuts will not pay for themselves."

But tax cuts have been the single major policy success under the Trump administration in Congress, and both continue to say they will be a net positive for the U.S. Treasury. They are so confident, in fact, that many GOP lawmakers would like to pass another tax cut to make many of the reductions in the first round permanent. Trump's sweet spot has never involved big changes to entitlement programs, even though the biggest fiscal hawks remain hopeful that he will get there.

"I think this issue still resonates with Republican voters and independent voters," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who led an unsuccessful charge to make big changes to Medicaid during Republican attempts last year to repeal the Affordable Care Act. "Individual candidates may well be focused on other issues, but there are many of us who still feel very strongly about this."

As to whether Trump will be helpful going forward, "it's unclear," Toomey said. "I think the president did indicate he was not interested in taking on big entitlement programs early on. Under the right circumstances, I think he could be an ally."

The net result for Ryan, now the retiring House speaker, is that he will leave a legacy absent the signature issues that propelled his legislative career.