Paid leave for new parents, long a Democratic cause, has become a Republican one, too. But policymakers don’t agree on what a leave plan should look like. Now some Republicans have a new idea: Let parents collect Social Security benefits early to pay for time off after they have a baby.

Unlike some other proposals, this would require no new taxes. There’s a catch, though: Parents would have their Social Security benefits delayed when they retire.

Social Security has long been viewed as untouchable. By letting people tap it for parental leave, it would begin to feel more like an individual account — an idea conservatives have been trying to advance for decades.

The new parental leave plan comes from a right-leaning group called the Independent Women’s Forum. Its president, Carrie Lukas, said Social Security was based on an antiquated idea of working life. “Women are a bigger part of the workforce now, and they need support at different times of their lives rather than just starting at 67,” she said.

More broadly, Lukas has said she hoped the proposal would “encourage an important mental shift” in the way people think about Social Security. If individuals view it as “property,” she reasons, it could lead to the embrace of personal accounts.

That reasoning is why some experts view the proposal as a backdoor way to curb Social Security’s scale and cost. They also said it could put women in a more precarious position in retirement, adding yet another financial penalty to the list that women pay when they become mothers. Women have lower earnings, smaller Social Security benefits and less financial security in retirement because they spend a disproportionate amount of time away from work to raise children, research shows. Drawing down their benefits early could compound the problem.

“Here you have a situation where women live longer, but they tend to live both sicker and poorer because of the caregiving they do,” said Debra Ness, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit that champions women’s economic security. “With this proposal, we would be asking them to borrow against the already inadequate support they receive from Social Security.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said the idea would provide women with more financial security by encouraging them to stay in the workforce after they have children. “I think about those women that will leave the workforce because that’s their only option, and this provides them a way to take some time off, spend time devoted to their family and then return.”

The new proposal is one of several being considered by Ivanka Trump and others in the White House to expand paid leave beyond the 13 percent of workers who have access to it through their employers.

They are studying if the Social Security Administration can be used to administer paid leave, according to people briefed on their discussions. It could allow people to collect payments early, as in the Ernst plan, or it could administer a new fund, perhaps financed by payroll taxes, an idea some Democrats have proposed. The administration’s goal is to get bipartisan support.

Three GOP senators — Ernst, Marco Rubio of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah — announced this month that they supported the Social Security idea though they had not yet started writing a bill.

In a conference call, the senators praised the fact that the plan would not force businesses to offer leave, would not start a new government program and would not raise taxes.

But Lee raised concerns about the underfunding of Social Security and whether this would accelerate its decline. That is the most controversial aspect, experts said, because the plan would apply more stress to a program already under pressure.

Starting in 2034, Social Security will be able to pay only 75 percent of scheduled benefits, unless taxes are raised or benefits are trimmed. And while the chances of passing any bill in an election year are dim, the idea introduces a new strain of thinking about Social Security’s uses.

Rep. Thomas Garrett, R-Va., recently introduced a bill to let people draw Social Security benefits early to pay off a portion of their student loans.