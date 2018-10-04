– Senate Republicans are stepping up efforts to challenge Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility by confronting her with a sworn statement from a former boyfriend who took issue with a number of assertions she made during testimony before the Judiciary Committee last week.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee chairman, cited the former boyfriend’s statement in a letter sent Tuesday night to Ford’s lawyers demanding that they turn over material that could be used to assess her veracity.

The former boyfriend told the Judiciary Committee that he witnessed Ford helping a friend prepare for a possible polygraph examination, contradicting her testimony under oath. Ford, a psychology professor from California, was asked during the hearing whether she had “ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test.” She answered, “Never.”

But the former boyfriend, whose name was redacted from a copy of the sworn statement provided by a person supporting Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, said that when they were together in the 1990s he saw Ford use her understanding of psychology to assist her roommate at the time, Monica McLean, before interviews for possible positions with the FBI or the U.S. attorney’s office that might require her to take a lie-detector test.

“I witnessed Dr. Ford help McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam,” the man said in the statement. “Dr. Ford explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked and helped McLean become familiar and less nervous about the exam.”

McLean, a former FBI agent, denied the assertion.

“I have never had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at any time,” she said in a statement.

Ford’s camp also rejected the account.

“She stands by her testimony,” a member of her legal team said in a statement.

Although the man’s name was redacted from the copy of the statement, a person informed about the matter identified him as Brian Merrick. A profile of Ford in the Wall Street Journal last month said she met Merrick while pursuing a master’s degree at Pepperdine University. She was “sweet, cute and with a good attitude,” he told the paper.