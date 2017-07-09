Senate Republicans returned to Washington from a holiday recess with new and deepening disagreements about their health care bill, with key Republicans differing Sunday not merely on how to amend the bill but also on whether a bill could pass at all.

“I would probably put that as 50/50,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“They will get a repeal and replace bill done,” said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, on the same show.

“My view is it’s probably going to be dead,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to push debate on the Better Care Reconciliation Act past the July 4th recess was supposed to create space for deal making. “Legislation of this complexity almost always takes longer than anybody else would hope,” he said at a June 27 news conference announcing the delay.

Instead, Republicans have run in different ­directions, proposing everything from a bipartisan deal to pay for insurance subsidies to a “repeal and delay” plan to give them a few years before the Affordable Care Act would be fully gutted.

Demonstrators in Harrisburg, Pa., last week tried to get the attention of Sen. Pat Toomey (in car), who helped draft the Republican health care bill. Congress returns on Monday.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the author of the “Consumer Freedom Option” amendment intended to bring conservatives on board, spent part of Sunday insisting its critics were wrong. His amendment, also supported by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, would allow insurers once again to offer cheaper plans that did not include the ACA’s essential health benefits.

“You have millions of people who are winners straight off: young people,” said Cruz in a “Face the Nation” interview. “Young people get hammered by Obamacare. Millions of young people suddenly have much lower premiums.”

Over the recess, however, key Republicans told local media that the amendment weakened protections that the party had promised to keep in place. “I think that reopens an issue that I can’t support, that it would make it too difficult for people with pre-existing conditions to get coverage,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Friday.

“There’s a real feeling that that’s subterfuge to get around pre-existing conditions,” Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, told Iowa Public Radio on Wednesday. “If it is, in fact, subterfuge, and it has the effect of annihilating the pre-existing conditions requirement that we have in the existing bill, then obviously I would object to that.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Cruz said that colleagues like Grassley were simply being misled. “What’s being repeated there is what [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer said this week, which is that he called it a hoax,” he said. “Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama know a lot about health care hoaxes.”

Schumer’s Democrats, meanwhile, have continued campaigning against the GOP bill, saying that they will come to the table on health care only if Republicans give up on repeal. Throughout the recess, progressive activists, urged on by Democrats, protested and occupied the offices of GOP senators. On Friday, 16 protesters were arrested at the Columbus office of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joining dozens arrested in civil disobedience around the country.

“We aren’t going to allow a handful of Socialists, many of whom are from New York, to disrupt our ability to serve the needs of the Ohio constituents who contact us in need of vital services every day,” Portman’s office said in a statement.

The governors’ take

While the pressure is on Republican senators — from congressional leaders, conservative groups and impatient GOP voters — to fulfill their seven-year-old promise to repeal the ACA, GOP governors who have experienced some of the law’s upside are warning their senators to first do no harm.

For these governors, the issue is about not blowing a hole in state budgets and maintaining health care coverage for constituents. In the critical next few weeks, some governors are uniquely positioned to press home-state GOP senators who could deny McConnell the votes he needs to pass the bill.

“We are the voice of reality,” Nevada GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval told the Associated Press. Sandoval said he has been in regular contact with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller to discuss the ramifications of the evolving GOP plan. Heller, who faces a tough re-election next year, has joined Sandoval in opposing the current measure.