ST. PAUL, Minn. — The open race for Minnesota's state auditor finally has a Republican candidate.

Former Rep. Pam Myhra registered to run last week for the office. Minnesota Public Radio News first reported her candidacy.

The office is being vacated by current State Auditor Rebecca Otto, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor. The state auditor oversees local government spending.

It's Myhra's third attempt at higher office since leaving the Legislature in 2014. She was former Rep. Marty Seifert's running mate in the 2014 governor's race but the pair lost in a primary. She also launched a short-lived campaign for the state's 2nd Congressional District in 2016.

No Republicans have announced a bid against Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon.