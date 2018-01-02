ST. PAUL, Minn. — One-time Republican presidential contender and former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann says she's considering a run for Sen. Al Franken's seat.
Franken resigned Tuesday after a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations starting in November. His replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in Wednesday and plans to run for the seat in a November election.
Bachman could join Smith in the race. She told televangelist Jim Bakker during his Dec. 27 show that she is praying about it after being asked to consider a bid.
Bachmann ran unsuccessfully for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012. A deeply conservative Republican with a history of making controversial statements, she served four terms in Congress.
Republican state Sen. Karin Housley has already launched a campaign for Franken's seat.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.