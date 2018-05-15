MADISON, Wis. — A pair of primary elections will determine the Republican candidates in two special legislative elections in June.

Tuesday's races are in northeastern Wisconsin's 1st Senate District and in south-central Wisconsin's 42nd Assembly District. The winners advance to the June 12 general election.

State Rep. Andre Jacque faces Alex Renard in the Senate race. Jacque is one of the Assembly's most conservative members. Renard, the operations manager at his family's Green Bay machine shop, has pledged to work for free this year if elected.

Four Republicans — Jon Plumer, Colleen Locke-Murphy, Darren Schroeder and Spencer Zimmerman — are vying in the Assembly primary. Plumer, a karate school owner and Lodi town board member, has the party's backing.

The seats came open when Gov. Scott Walker appointed the incumbents to his administration.