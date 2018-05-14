MADISON, Wis. — A pair of primary elections Tuesday will determine the Republican candidates in two special legislative elections in June.

Polls open at 7 a.m. in northeastern Wisconsin's 1st Senate District and in south-central Wisconsin's 42nd Assembly District. The winners of each contest will advance to the June 12 general election.

The two districts have gone without representation since December when Gov. Scott Walker appointed Republican incumbents Frank Lasee and Keith Ripp to posts in his administration.

In an election year generally seen as favoring Democrats, Walker refused for months to call special elections to fill the seats as required by law. A judge in March ordered him to schedule the contests.