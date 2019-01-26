RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Republican Party has offered two replacement nominees for the state's reconstituted elections board that is expected to examine a still-unresolved congressional race.
The move came after questions about whether a new law disqualified two of the party's original picks.
State GOP Chairman Robin Hayes wrote a letter Saturday to the governor offering new nominees David Black of Concord and Kenneth Raymond of Winston-Salem.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper had said two previous nominees appeared to be disqualified by a state law that prohibits certain "electioneering" activities in the past four years.
One previous nominee began a super PAC in 2018, while another used to lead the conservative Civitas Institute.
Cooper will pick two from a list of four GOP nominees to join three Democrats on a five-member board that will be created Jan. 31.
