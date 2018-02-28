ST. PAUL, Minn. — The state's troubled new computer system for processing vehicle registrations is approaching a deadline for emergency funding with no certainty the Republican-controlled Legislature is willing to pay.

The platform known as MNLARS spawned months of technical errors in its summer rollout, leading to long delays and outrage from lawmakers that the $93 million system still isn't functioning properly. House Speaker Kurt Daudt called on the Dayton administration Wednesday to take accountability for the project's botched launch.

He and other legislative leaders were set to meet with top information technology officials later Wednesday to discuss the $10 million request to keep their work on track. Without that funding, state officials have said they'll begin laying off contractors Thursday.

Daudt was noncommittal if the Legislature would deliver the funding.