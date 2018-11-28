FORT WORTH, Texas — Emails show Republican county leaders in one of the most populous counties in Texas want to remove a party vice chairman because he's Muslim.

The emails delivered anonymously to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicate the Tarrant County GOP executive committee plans to vote Jan. 10 on whether to remove Shahid Shafi from his leadership position.

Some in the party say Shafi, a surgeon and suburban city council member, may be more loyal to Islamic law or not supportive enough of the party's pro-Israel platform.

Shafi says he supports American laws and the court system.

He's one of several GOP leaders in the county that some party members are trying to unseat.

The emails expressed alarm with party leaders after Democrat Beto O'Rourke won the county in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who ultimately won re-election.