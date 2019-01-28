– The confrontation over a border wall not only provoked the longest government shutdown in history, it inflicted serious political damage and deepening rifts in a Republican Party reeling from midterm losses and facing daunting challenges in 2020.

In private, irritated GOP senators lashed out at one another over the 35-day shutdown — with conservative hard-liners and moderates attacking Trump's strategy and his decision to capitulate by reopening the government without winning a dime for his border wall. Many congressional Republicans say they knew the impasse wouldn't end well for the GOP but went along in the name of party unity.

Now, with Trump's approval numbers dropping and Republicans divided in the aftermath, the party is looking to repair the short-term political harm it suffered — even as it faces another showdown over the same issue next month.

"I hope we get some common sense out of it," said Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., reflecting on what the GOP gained from the shutdown fight. "We lost the election in November and now we've lost six weeks to get our strength back, to get our position back."

The shutdown — prompted by Trump's demand for a portion of a border wall that Democrats made clear they would never indulge — saddled Republicans with yet another political crisis at one of the most tempestuous moments of the Trump presidency.

Interviews with Republican lawmakers and strategists illustrated the frustration and discord within the party over the partial government closure, which Trump said in December he would be "proud" to take responsibility for.

"He put a lot of American federal workers through hell for nothing. This whole idea of building the wall was not something that had any validity on Capitol Hill," said former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele. "If this was a such a priority for them, why didn't they pass it over the last two years?"