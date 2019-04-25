SAN FRANCISCO — Google says it has updated the way it investigates misconduct claims, changes it pledged to make after thousands of employees walked out in protest last November.

Earlier this week, two walkout organizers claimed that they faced Google retaliation for helping to put together that protest.

The company says its changes make it simpler for employees to file complaints about sexual misconduct or other harassment. Google's updated guidelines outline what employees should expect during the investigation process.

Organizers called the November walkouts, which drew participants from Google offices around the world, to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct claims and payouts to executives.

Google denies the retaliation claims.