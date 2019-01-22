LANSING, Mich. — Google's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.
Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state's economic development board approved an $8 million incentive grant. The state says the $13.6 million project will create 100 new jobs and potentially 300 more later.
Waymo says it will be the world's first factory dedicated "100 percent" to the mass production of Level 4 autonomous vehicles.
Waymo says it's looking for up to 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) of "ready-to-go" space in a manufacturing facility in the Detroit area, specifically in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead Oscar nominations with 10
Oscar voters on Tuesday showered Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" with a leading 10 nominations to the 91st Academy Awards, while two dominant but contentious Hollywood forces — Netflix and Marvel — each scored their first best picture nomination.
Variety
LA teacher strike enters 2nd week after marathon bargaining
A strike by thousands of Los Angeles school teachers entered its second week Tuesday following a long weekend of marathon contract bargaining, and officials on both sides of the dispute planned to issue an update on where the talks stand.
Movies
The list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards
The list of the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards:Best picture: Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody," ''The Favourite," ''Green Book," ''Roma," ''A Star Is Born,"…
National
Supreme Court releases censored appeal by foreign government
An unidentified foreign government is asking the Supreme Court to get involved in a case that may be part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation
Celebrities
Fox News host Bret Baier, family survive motor vehicle crash
Fox News host Bret Baier and his family have survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana.In a statement released Tuesday, the anchor and executive editor…