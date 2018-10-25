SAN FRANCISCO — Google says it has fired 48 employees for sexual harassment during the past two years and sent them away without a severance package.

The surprise disclosure came Thursday in an email Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees after The New York Times reported that the company had dismissed the executive in charge of its Android software for sexual misconduct in 2014 and is still paying him a $90 million package.

A spokesman for Andy Rubin, the former Android executive, insisted he left on his own accord and has never been informed of any accusations of sexual misconduct. The spokesman says Rubin acknowledges having consensual sexual relationships that adhered to Google's policies at that time.

Pichai's email said Google now has stricter policies in place.