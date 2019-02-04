SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent company Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter earnings Monday, although its stock slid in after-hours trading.
The company reported profit of $8.9 billion on revenue of $39.3 billion.
Its revenue grew more than 21 percent from $32.3 billion a year ago.
Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $10.86, or a profit of $7.6 billion, on revenue of $38.9 billion.
Alphabet's advertising commissions, or the money it pays other companies to direct people to its search, grew to $7.4 billion from $6.5 billion a year ago.
Alphabet's stock price dropped roughly 3 percent despite the beat in after-market trading Monday.
Alphabet shares have climbed 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,141.42, a rise of 2 percent in the last 12 months.
