A controversial search warrant request filed by Edina police earlier this year to collect personal information from anyone who searched a resident’s name on Google ultimately yielded only one record, according to the company.

The warrant, which surfaced in March, was seen at the time by internet privacy advocates as “breathtakingly broad” and setting a troubling precedent on what information local law agencies could obtain.

A Google spokesperson said Friday via e-mail: “We objected to the warrant and significantly narrowed its scope to the point that only one record was produced. We were pleased to resolve this in a way that preserves our users’ privacy.”

Edina Detective David Lindman filed the warrant request to locate the person who attempted to steal $28,500 from an Edina resident through credit fraud. The warrant asked Google to provide Edina police with Social Security numbers, account and payment information, and IP (internet protocol) and MAC (media access control) addresses for anyone who searched the resident’s name on the search engine from Dec. 1, 2016 through January 7.

Hennepin County District Judge Gary Larson issued the warrant in early February. As of Friday, no arrest had been made in the case, Edina spokeswoman Jennifer Bennerotte said. She declined to comment on the investigation.

Google contacted Lindman on April 27 to say the results from the search warrant were available, according to court documents. The information was downloaded and taken in as evidence.

Thad Tudor, assistant county attorney for Hennepin County, asked on Thursday to seal the search warrant until the investigation was complete, according to the documents. If the warrant was made public, “it may cause the search or a related search to be unsuccessful, or severely hamper an ongoing investigation.”

When Google is issued a search warrant, it often works with the requesting agency to narrow it and provide only the relevant information, according to its website.