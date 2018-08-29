WASHINGTON — Google Maps isn't waiting for the Senate.

Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename a Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps already displays "McCain Senate Office Building" on its website.

A search for "Russell Senate Office Building" directs users to the same building Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed renaming the Russell building in McCain's honor after the Arizona Republican died Saturday from brain cancer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he'll form a bipartisan panel to solicit ideas on ways to honor McCain.

Google said Wednesday it was working to fix the problem. The company said in a statement it empowers people to contribute local knowledge to its maps, "but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users."

The mix-up comes as President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google and other U.S. tech companies of rigging search results about him "so that almost all stories & news is BAD." Trump offered no evidence of bias, but a top adviser said the White House is "taking a look" at whether Google should face federal regulation.

Google pushed back sharply, saying Trump's claim was wrong.

"We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment," the company said in a statement.