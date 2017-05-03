E-mail inboxes around Minnesota, elsewhere in the country and possibly worldwide were being peppered by a suspected virus with the message to go accept a document-sharing invitation.

The e-mails have a subject line saying that a certain person “has shared a document on Google Docs with you.”

There is a spot to click to supposedly open what’s being shared. Internet technicians and recipients are warning anyone and everyone as quickly as possible to go no further.

“There’s some sort of cyberattack happening in metro schools right now,” Chris Williams, president of the Education Minnesota teachers union, said in a legit e-mail. “DO NOT open an e-mail ... asking you to share a Google Doc, even if it’s from a name in your address book.”

The Horicon School District in eastern Wisconsin warned in a tweet marked #Googlpocalypse that a “GOOGLE DOCS virus is on the loose!”

Anyone falling for the phishing scam runs the risk of giving someone — or something — access to his or her e-mail account, leading to someone else resetting the password and gaining access to address books for further bogus e-mails.

Similar assaults using Google Docs as the lure has popped up several times before dating back to 2013.