Crayfish lovers can start planning ahead for two events celebrating the crustacean this summer.

On Aug. 3, noon to 7 p.m., Smack Shack’s annual Crayfest takes over the restaurant with an all-you-can-eat crayfish boil (burgers and brats, too), a crayfish eating contest, beer and hurricanes. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Tickets are at eventbrite.com or see tinyurl.com/y2flcp4a.

Think you have what it takes to enter the crayfish eating contest?

There are still three chances to qualify, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1, by eating a pound of crayfish in three minutes (no shells). The winners of each round go on to compete at the main event for $1,000 in prizes. Register by sending Smack Shack a private message on Facebook (facebook.com/ SmackShackNOLO).

Then, on Aug. 23 starting at 6:30 p.m., the American Swedish Institute hosts its Swedish summer tradition, Kräftskiva (it means Crayfish Party). The castle’s courtyard will be decorated with lanterns for the soiree, which includes dill-brined crayfish, bread, sides, “strong” cheese, aquavit and Swedish drinking songs. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for nonmembers, at tinyurl.com/yy9nklno.

Can't wait till then? Check with any of the Twin Cities' southern-style seafood spots for crayfish/crawfish specials. They include Cajun Boiling (1931 Nicollet Av., Mpls., 612-871-2334, facebook.com/cajunboiling1931), Cajun Deli (8038 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, 763-391-0900, facebook.com/freshcajun) Grand Catch (1672 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-348-8541, grandcatchmn.com), and the Cajun House (2600 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-345-7439, thecajunhouse.net).