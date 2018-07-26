Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa didn't just want to blend in with their Gophers men's basketball teammates when practice started in June. They wanted to make an impression. And they have in their own way in the last month.

Even on a team with several experienced players returning at their positions, Kalscheur and Omersa are making a strong case to get playing time as freshmen.

"They're versatile and can bring different things to the table," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said.

Kalscheur, a 6-4, 185-pound shooting guard from DeLaSalle, was arguably the best shooter to come out of Minnesota's high school ranks since former Hopkins star Blake Hoffarber a decade ago.

The Gophers freshman post receiving the most attention has been Cretin-Derham Hall's Daniel Oturu. But with Oturu recovering from shoulder surgery, Omersa has turned heads in practice this summer.

MARCUS FULLER