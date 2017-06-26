Abu Talib Ali, a Sudanese lawyer turned wheelchair attendant at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, lent his story earlier this year to the legal challenges of President Trump’s executive order pausing refugee resettlement and travel from six countries.

On Monday, Ali joined supporters and opponents of the order in parsing a key Supreme Court decision: The Court will weigh in on the order this fall, meanwhile allowing it to go into effect — but only for travelers without a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity” in the United States.

Some Minnesotans on both sides of the issue declared the ruling a partial victory — even as they predicted confusion and legal wrangling over the court’s exact intent.

Those supporting the order said the decision largely vindicated the president in his bid to suspend the arrivals of refugees and visitors from six Muslim-majority countries as his administration rolls out more stringent vetting. But others pointed out the great majority of refugees and travelers from the six countries coming to Minnesota do have family or other ties to the state, so few would be affected by the order set to go into effect Thursday.

“I could tell my clients to relax, at least for the next few months,” said Abdulwahid Osman, a Somali-American immigration lawyer in the Twin Cities.

But immigrants such as Ali, who contributed to an amicus brief opposing the order, still worried about reuniting with relatives and traveling overseas — though a revised version of the order specifically excludes green card holders like him. The Supreme Court decision came after two federal appeals courts blocked the order, which suspends the arrivals of refugees for four months and of visitors from Somalia, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Libya for 90 days.

Impact on ‘a very narrow slice’

Osman spent Monday morning fielding anxious calls from clients trying to understand the implications of the Supreme Court ruling. Many are in the process of sponsoring family members for travel visas or green cards. He quickly posted a lengthy explanation of the decision in Somali on his Facebook page, deeming it mostly good news for the local community.

“This decision will impact a very narrow slice of Somalis looking to travel to Minnesota,” he said.

An overwhelming majority of refugees resettled in Minnesota come through a program that reunites newcomers with family members previously resettled here. Bob Oehrig at Arrive Ministries, one of five private agencies that contract with the government to resettle refugees in the state, said the Supreme Court’s decision suggests only a small number of “free cases” — such as Syrian refugees without ties to the state — could be affected. But Oehrig and others at local agencies said they are still weighing the impact of the ruling.

Kara Lynum, an organizer of an effort to station volunteer attorneys at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, worries that some travelers will be snagged as the administration narrow the definition of “bona fide relationship.”

“I am concerned about people who don’t realize they have to travel with their marriage certificate or a letter from their employer,” she said. “It was frustrating to see this partial, mushy stay that I am concerned will lead to confusion.”

Lynum noted lining up proof of family relationships might be challenging for travelers from countries such as Somalia, where birth certificates and other documents are often hard to come by after years without a functioning government. She said her team of volunteer lawyers hopes the Department of Homeland Security will quickly issue clear guidelines. That will help the group work out how many attorneys will camp out at the airport starting Thursday to help travelers affected by the order: “There’s no shortage of volunteers.”

Court made ‘right choice’

Some local supporters of the order felt that Monday’s announcement signals that the justices find the government’s arguments have merit. Linda Huhn, a Twin Cities member of Numbers USA, an advocacy group that favors limiting immigration, said the Supreme Court made the “right choice.” She said a temporary pause of travel and resettlement to review and strengthen vetting procedures has been misrepresented as religious discrimination amid “media hysteria and liberal hysteria.”

“The president has the security of the country in mind, and he has every right to ban anyone from any country that he and his team deem a danger to our country,” she said. “I don’t think this has anything to do with religion.”

Tom Krieg, a retired sales manager in St. Cloud who has pressed Stearns County for details on the local costs of refugee resettlement, also welcomed the announcement from the court. He had been frustrated with lower court decisions that blocked the order and found the Monday decision vindicated Trump’s argument he has broad authority to set travel restrictions.

“I think the president is absolutely right,” he said. “All you have to do is look over to Europe and some of the incidents happening there.”

But he acknowledged refugees with family ties will continue to arrive in the state, as well as those who are resettled elsewhere and make their way to Minnesota.

For Ali, the MSP wheelchair attendant, the order sent a message that immigrants from Sudan and the other countries facing travel restrictions are suspect and unwelcome.

In the 1980s as a young law student back home, Ali says, he was arrested and beaten after taking part in a protest against a harsh new Islamic law. After a 1989 coup, he landed on a list of opponents targeted by the new regime. He says he was tortured for weeks in a “ghost house” and later spent a year in prison. A visiting American professor in Khartoum helped him travel to the United States and seek asylum in 2010. Eventually, his wife and his three children followed him.

Ali says he worries a daughter studying medicine at the University of Khartoum might be unable to return home. Since the order was signed, he has been afraid the U.S. government will turn him over to the regime in Khartoum.

“I’m scared, really,” he said. But when the chance to contribute to the brief came along, he says, “I decided immediately I have to do this.”

Ali and two fellow MSP workers contributed to an amicus brief jointly filed by the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, and the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees. Javier Morillo, who heads the local SEIU chapter, said local members who work for airport contractors are overwhelmingly foreign-born, and many had voiced concerns.

“What our members do really makes the airport work,” said Morillo. “For them to be affected by our current climate feels darkly ironic.”

Both supporters and opponents of the order said they look forward to a conclusive resolution by the Supreme Court. The court is slated to take on the case in October.