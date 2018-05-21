DEFOREST, Wis. — Police say a man who stopped along a Dane County highway to help a driver involved in a crash died when he fell from the overpass to a road below.
DeForest police say the 25-year-old Monona man was trying to help a motorist who had struck several guardrails on Highway 51 Saturday about 9 p.m. before coming to a stop in a traffic lane. The driver was arrested for drunken driving.
The Good Samaritan was taken to a hospital after falling from the overpass and died a few hours later.
