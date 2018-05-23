NEW YORK — ABC's "Good Morning America" is expanding to a third hour — and swallowing "The Chew" to make room.
The network said Wednesday the new third hour will air at 1 p.m. Eastern, which is often the spot for the cooking show. "GMA" starts at 7 a.m.
"The Chew" has aired for seven seasons. ABC didn't reveal when the third hour of "GMA" will begin, but said "The Chew" episodes will air as planned until September.
Says Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television: "We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers is up for grabs
The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day was up for grabs in bankruptcy court Wednesday.
Music
The 8 best outdoor music venues in Minnesota (for now)
These are the finest venues for seeing outdoor gigs in Minnesota — while we wait for First Avenue's proposed amphitheater.
Variety
33 of the best places to dine outdoors in Minnesota
Restaurant critic Rick Nelson names 33 of the best places to dine "out" — literally.
National
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a murder sentence.
National
ACLU: Misconduct claims by children are widespread at border
The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday released documents detailing widespread allegations of misconduct by U.S. border authorities toward children, including kicking one in the ribs, denying medical attention to a pregnant teen who complained of pain and threatening others with sexual abuse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.