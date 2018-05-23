ABC’s “Good Morning America” is set to add a third hour… in the afternoon. Hour 3 of “GMA,” which does not yet have a name nor anchors, will begin airing at noon Central time, ABC News said on Wednesday.

That means “The Chew” is canceled — sorry, foodies.

“Over the past six years ‘Good Morning America’ has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

Also Read: 'Today' Tops Royal Wedding Week Outright for First Viewer Win Since Winter Olympics

He continued, “While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet. For seven years ‘The Chew’ has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

A third hour means “even more news, pop culture, compelling interviews and the program’s signature, epic live events,” per ABC’s press release.

With an anchor team comprised of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, “GMA” currently airs live Monday-Friday (7 to 9 a.m.) on ABC.