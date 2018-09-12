Good Housekeeping magazine will open a pop-up store called GH Lab in Mall of America.

The store will be filled with products that get the iconic Good Housekeeping seal of approval. Each has been tested in the GH Institute's labs by scientists, engineers and tech analysts to bring consumers the best innovative products in categories such as wellness, beauty, lifestyle, smart home, kitchen, and toys.

The purpose of the seal is to ensure that the products perform as promised to take the guesswork out of shopping, according to GH.

The store will be open for the holidays Oct. 3 through Dec. 30. Shoppers can experience, test and purchase more than 40 products from the store from brands such as Affresh, Cybex, Dyson, HoMedics, Instant Pot, iRobot, Kenmore, Microsoft, Nespresso, Poo-Pourri, Ring, Spin Master Toys, Thinkbaby, Wineaway, and Xbox.

"The GH Lab is a one-of-a-kind concept that redefines shopping for our guests," said Jill Renslow, senior vice-president of business development and marketing at Mall of America, in a statement. "It...showcases a unique intersection of online and brick and mortar shopping."

What's the Amazon connection? All merchandise in the store can be shopped via Amazon SmileCodes. Customers open the app to purchase or learn more. A product detail page appears on the screen once the camera is aimed at the visual pattern of the SmileCode. Good Housekeeping is also launching Amazon.com/shop/ghtested, a site where consumers can find the GH-tested products and have them delivered. After the pop-up store closes, the site will continue with new items added monthly.

"We're beyond excited to work with Mall of America and Amazon to bring the power of the Good Housekeeping labs to life through a new retail experience," said Jane Francisco, editor-in-chief at Good Housekeeping, in a statement.

What does the seal mean? If a product bearing the seal proves defective within two years of purchase, GH will refund the purchase price or repair or replace the product. A few of the claims uncovered in the seal process include that pantyhose said to keep legs warm or cool did neither, shampoos that claimed to reduce split ends did not, and that Olay's Regenerist moisturizer for $22 outperformed a $350 salon product.

The 2,800 square feet store will be located in level 1 south between Macy's and Lego.