MILWAUKEE — Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez will hit cleanup when the Colorado Rockies try to break out of their slump in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The left-handed slugger moved up after hitting sixth in the order in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings in Game 1 on Thursday at Miller Park.
Manager Bud Black also inserted Gerardo Parra into the lineup, hitting sixth and playing in left. David Dahl started Game 1 in left but will come off the bench.
The Rockies have just six runs in three games since a 12-0 win over Washington on Sunday.
For the Brewers, Mike Moustakas has moved up one spot in the order to fifth, a day after driving in the winning run in Game 1.
