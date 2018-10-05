MILWAUKEE — Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez will hit cleanup when the Colorado Rockies try to break out of their slump in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The left-handed slugger moved up after hitting sixth in the order in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings in Game 1 on Thursday at Miller Park.

Manager Bud Black also inserted Gerardo Parra into the lineup, hitting sixth and playing in left. Parra has hits in both postseason games for Colorado. David Dahl, who started Game 1 in left, will come off the bench.

The Rockies have managed just six runs in three games since a 12-0 win over Washington on Sunday.

The top of the order hasn't changed with center fielder Charlie Blackmon, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado leading off. They're followed by Gonzalez, shortstop Trevor Story and Parra.

First baseman Ian Desmond, catcher Chris Iannetta and starter Tyler Anderson round out the lineup.

For the Brewers, Mike Moustakas has moved up one spot in the order to fifth, a day after driving in the winning run in Game 1.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain, right fielder Christian Yelich and left fielder Ryan Braun top the lineup. First baseman Jesus Aguilar, Moustakas and shortstop Hernan Perez are next.

Second baseman Travis Shaw hits seventh after hitting cleanup in Game 1. He's followed by catcher Erik Kratz and starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.