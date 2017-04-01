– South Carolina coach Frank Martin walked up to Gonzaga’s 7-foot-1, 300-pound man mountain who grabbed his face in pain lying on the baseline in the first half of Saturday’s Final Four matchup.

Martin looked genuinely concerned about the opposing big man after he was viciously slapped on a blocked shot. He wasn’t OK at first. Karnowski left for the locker room, but he eventually returned and helped his team to the biggest win in school history.

Gonzaga blew a 14-point second-half lead, but Nigel Williams-Goss’ 23 points and Karnowski’s clutch baskets late were enough to give the top-seeded Zags a 77-73 victory over No. 7 seed South Carolina at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Depth was the story of the first half of the first national semifinal. The Zags (37-1) got major contributions outside of their All-American guard and starting center. The Gamecocks came up just short with leading scorer and senior Sandarius Thornwell a no show in the first half and late in the game.

Thornwell couldn’t get open for a game-tying three-pointer and was fouled with 3.5 seconds left. The SEC player of the year was forced to miss the second of two free throws, but the Gamecocks failed to come away with a critical rebound to give them a chance for the tie.

Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga won 77-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Killian Tillie then hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to put Gonzaga into Monday’s national title game. It will try to be the first one-loss team to win a title since North Carolina State in 1974.

Thornwell, who was arguably the hottest player in the NCAA tournament coming in, was averaging 25.8 points in four games, but he went scoreless from the field until a three-pointer with 3:03 left in the first half. He finished with just 15 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

P.J. Dozier led the Gamecocks with 17 points and nine rebounds. Chris Silva also had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The 6-5 Thornwell missed practice Thursday with fever-like symptoms. He returned to practice Friday, but he was clearly not himself Saturday.

Talk about bad timing for one of the best players ever to suit for the Gamecocks in the biggest game of his life and in program history.

South Carolina (26-11) had been mostly a second-half team in the tournament. It outscored Florida 44-30 in the second half in the Elite Eight on 52 percent shooting. It shot a scorching 71 percent in the second half to upset Duke, a program record in the tourney.

Thornwell scored four points in less than three minutes into the second half, but the Zags rallied behind Williams-Goss to twice take a 14-point lead. The former Washington guard flexed his muscles to the crowd after scoring a runner plus the foul. His three-point play made it 65-51 with 10:55 left.

But the Gamecocks locked down defensively and made their trademark second-half surge. Silva’s three-point play sparked a 16-0 run. Dozier tossed in a layup over the arms of Gonzaga’s towering frontcourt of Karnowski and 7-foot Zach Collins tying the game. And Rakym Felder’s two free throws gave his team a 67-65 lead with 7:06 remaining.

It would’ve been easy for Mark Few’s team to panic, but it kept cool under pressure and took control again. This time it was behind the frontcourt tandem of Karnowski and Collins.

Collins three-pointer and Karnowski’s dunk and layup turned a one-point deficit into a 72-67 advantage two minutes later.

Williams-Goss, who also finished with six rebounds and five assists, had 12 points in the first half. His backcourt mate Jordan Matthews nailed three of the team’s five three-pointers for a 45-36 halftime lead.

Collins finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Karnowski had 13 points and five rebounds for the Zags, who held the Gamecocks to 38 percent shooting from the field.