LONDON — British police say 17 people have been injured in a crash at a "car cruise" event.
Police said Friday that it appears there were no fatalities in the accident Thursday night.
It happened at a gathering of car enthusiasts in Stevenage 32 miles (52 kilometers) north of London.
Organizer Rix Sidhu said he had been running the event for 10 years without any incidents.
He says the event was held in a parking lot but that some people "went a bit rogue."
Sidhu says the crash involved a Nissan 350Z and a Toyota GT86. He says it happened outside the parking lot when the Toyota was hit by the Nissan while traveling "at least" 60 miles per hour.
Some injuries were described as serious.
