Some may believe riding a zipline across the Mississippi River in mid-winter in Minneapolis is a bad idea.

Minnesotans, apparently, are not among them.

The Super Bowl Host Committee reopened the"Bold North Zipline" presale portal at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It was first-come, first-served for the 6,000 reserved slots to ride during the festivities.

Ya snoozed, ya lost. The $30-a-pop rides sold out in less than an hour, according to organizers.

The committee had already sold 4,000 rides during the first round of reservations last month. Initially, the plan was to allow for walk-up riders to fill out the remaining slots.

Super Bowl host spokeswoman Andrea Mokros said the organizers shifted to a reservation-only plan so visitors could plan.

The zipline will be connected to Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall via shuttles from Polaris.

The ride opens Jan. 26 and ends on game day, Feb. 4.

Canada-based Ziptrek EcoTours will build four launching towers on Nicollet Island to support four lines across the Mississippi. Riders will travel 750 feet to the West River Parkway.