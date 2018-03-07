Adam Uren

Bring Me the News, the website created by former Twin Cities anchorman RIck Kupchella, is being brought back.

Kupchella sold the news aggregration site in 2015 to the Pohlad family's radio operation, Go96Media, which, at the time, was broadcasting Minnesota Twins games on 96.3 FM. The site was rechristened GoMN.com.

But the Pohalds recently gave up the rights to airing the team they own and will be putting a stronger emphasis on music on its stations. The change has prompted two long-time employees of GoMN and Bring Me the News -- Adam Uren and Joe Nelson -- to purchase the website and return it to its original name.

"We're taking the best of what we've learned from our time at GoMN.com and using it to create a new experience inspired by the ethos of Bring Me The News," Uren wrote in a note to readers earlier this week. "It means we'll bring you more of the stories you're passionate about in a way that's become our trademark: informative, conversational and digestible."

Uren said visitors to GoMN.com won't see any immediate changes, but that people should be on the lookout for the re-launch of bringmethenews.com sometime over the course of the next few weeks.