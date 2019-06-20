Trent Peterson defeated Jamie Quesnel 5 and 4 to win his second MGA Mid-Players' Championship in three years on Wednesday at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson, Minn.

"Five rounds in three days is a lot of golf and I hit it well and putted well every day," Peterson said after the 20th amateur victory in his career. Peterson, of Valleywood Golf Course, has won at least one tournament every year since 2013.

•Jim Lehman beat Tom Whaley 3 and 2 for the MGA Senior Players' Championship at Crow River GC. "In today's match I made five birdies and that was a big deal," said Lehman, of Windsong Farm. "… I'm proud to say this is my second win of the year — hopefully this will be a great year for me."

OT commits to U

The Gophers added an offensive lineman to their recent haul of verbal commitments.

Tackle Martes Lewis announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-7, 320-pound Indiana native is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Lewis is the 17th member of the Gophers' 2020 class and the ninth in the past five days.

Megan Ryan

Swimmer sets record

Regan Smith of Lakeville broke her world junior record in the 100-meter backstroke last weekend, winning the event in 58.45 seconds at the Councilman Classic in Indianapolis.

Smith, 17, is ranked second in the world in the 100 back.

She is now the seventh-fastest performer of all time in the event after lowering her world junior record for the third time in the past four weeks. Next month, she will race in the 200 back at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Rachel Blount

Murphy powers Saints

Max Murphy hit a solo homer and later a three-run shot as the St. Paul Saints routed host Sioux Falls 14-3. Murphy was 4-for-6 with four RBI and four runs scored. His second homer came in an eight-run ninth.