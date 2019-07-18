Because of the time difference, you were probably sleeping when veteran golfer David Duval carded a 14 on the par-5 seventh hole of the British Open.

Here’s what happened: Duval hit two shots off the tee that he thought were lost, and announced that he would play what golfers call a “provisional” ball. After his third try off the tee, Duval went to play the rest of the hole – and ended up playing his second tee shot instead of the third one.

As a result, he was assessed a two-stroke penalty (on top of the other balls he had played ). And then he was required to go back to the tee and play the hole from the beginning.

All of that added up to a 14. The score was originally recorded as a 13, but Golfweek reported that his score was adjusted during a review about two hours after Duval completed the round.

David Duval on the seventh hole.

"It is not reflective of anything I have been doing," Duval told Golfweek. "It is one of those God-awful nightmare scenarios which happened today and I happened to be on the end of it."

It was the highest single-hole total at the British Open since hole-by-hole records started being kept in 1983. The previous record was 11, which had been done four times, most recently by Henrik Stenson in 2011.

According to Golfweek, the highest total before records were kept was a 15 by Herman Tissie at the 1950 Open.

Duval also shot an eight on the par-4 fifth hole and a seven on the par-4 17th. By then, the birdies he shot on the first two holes were long forgotten as he finished the round with a 91 – 20 shots over par.

Duval, 47, won at Royal Lytham & St. Annes 18 years ago but now spends more time as a golf commentator than he does playing professional events.