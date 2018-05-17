MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis author who got his start as a standup comic is about to release his second murder mystery.

Matt Goldman sets "Broken Ice" during the Minnesota high school hockey tournament. Goldman's private eye, Nils Shapiro, tries to solve the disappearance of a teenage girl.

The book comes out in June and is a follow-up to Goldman's debut novel, "Gone to Dust," published last year.

Goldman started doing standup while a student at the University of Minnesota in the 1980s. He moved to Los Angeles and worked on nearly 500 episodes of television, including the first two seasons of "Seinfeld."

Like Goldman, his detective Shapiro is Jewish. But Goldman says his character is smarter and braver than he is "and has a more interesting love life" than he does.