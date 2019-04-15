NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is reporting first-quarter net income of $2.25 billion, down 21 percent from the year-ago quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $5.71 per share compared with $6.95 per share a year earlier.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.74 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $13.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.81 billion, falling short of Street forecasts and revenue of $10.08 billion in last year's first quarter

Goldman shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

