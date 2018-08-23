RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia authorities say they've arrested a man suspected of failing to rob two banks before walking off with cash on his third attempt.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 34-year-old Levy G. Monroe was charged Wednesday with attempted robbery. Richmond police say they believe Monroe tried to rob a SunTrust bank branch Wednesday but fled emptyhanded after demanding cash.
The situation repeated itself at another SunTrust bank hours later. Police say he then demanded money at a Wells Fargo bank and left with cash in hand.
Police say the robbery charge stems from the second attempt. Monroe also is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, though police say no weapons were displayed and no one was injured.
It's unclear if Monroe has a lawyer.
