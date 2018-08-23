RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are looking for a bank robber who tried twice and failed before walking off with cash on his third attempt.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police were called to the first attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust bank branch. A man had fled emptyhanded after giving a teller demanding cash.
Officers were called to another attempted robbery at a different SunTrust bank about two hours later. Police say the same man, now wearing a different shirt, passed a note to a teller and left emptyhanded.
Shortly after that, a teller at a Wells Fargo bank was passed a note demanding cash, and this time the man got what he wanted.
Police say no weapons were reported during the robberies and no one was injured.
