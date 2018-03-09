Golden Valley could become the first city in the state to adopt dockless bike sharing, ahead of the summer plans for dockless biking announced by Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier this year.

The west metro suburb is expected to sign an agreement with LimeBike, a Bay Area-based bike-share company, on March 20, officials said. If approved, 500 dockless bikes could be deployed in the city in April.

“Our goal is to be the first,” Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris said. “LimeBike was at the right place at the right time.”

LimeBike recently approached Golden Valley, along with other inner-ring suburbs, to propose a pilot program. The City Council expressed unanimous support following a presentation last month, Harris said.

“We’re becoming more of a sharing economy and the dockless bike option ... is almost like another tool in the toolbox,” he said.

The program would last through the end of the year at no cost to the city. City staffers would be expected to study how often the bikes are used and where they’re dropped off throughout the year.

Golden Valley would be one of the first cities in the Midwest to try dockless biking, a system expected over time to become the standard model for bike-share companies. Officials with other west metro suburbs have discussed adopting their bike-share network, said Gabriel Scheer, LimeBike’s director of strategic development. Edina reportedly has shown interest in the partnership, and St. Louis Park is discussing the option.

“The Twin Cities are a very attractive place for bike sharing,” said Scheer. He characterized Golden Valley as an “awesome partner” whose leaders are excited about dockless bike sharing.

The bike sharing model most familiar in the metro area is that of Nice Ride Minnesota, which has its bikes parked at stations throughout the Twin Cities. Nice Ride is expected to launch dockless bikes this summer, pending approval from local and federal funding sources and the University of Minnesota; it will use Motivate, one of the largest bike-share firms in the country, rather than LimeBike, the other finalist it considered.

LimeBike was founded in early 2017 and has quickly expanded into more than 30 U.S. cities, two European cities and more than a dozen university campuses. Its bikes, which range from pedal to electric varieties, can be locked and left anywhere by the previous rider, and located and paid for through a smartphone app.

Rides on pedal bikes cost $1 for every half-hour, with discounts available for students and lower-income residents.

LimeBike is currently hiring workers to oversee the Golden Valley program, Scheer said. Their job would be to maintain the bikes and keep track of where they are.

“If a bike winds up in a pond or lake, it’s the company’s responsibility to go and get it,” Harris said.

City officials hope the bikes are used for all sorts of transportation within the city. Honeywell and General Mills employees could ride them around their campuses, and residents could take them on local trails.

Marc Nevinski, the city’s physical development director, said the bikes could also be used by commuters riding on the proposed expansion of the Southwest light rail to make their way home.

“Is this the magic bullet that solves all the problems?” Nevinski asked. “I don’t think it is, but it’s one way that some of those last mile challenges could be overcome.”

The trial period, Nevinski said, will allow the city to grapple with some of the challenges posed by dockless bikes. What if a bike ends up in another city? What if people have trouble finding them?

“We’re excited to try it and to learn from it,” he said. “There’s definitely an interest and some demand out there, and we want to see just how exactly this fits into our community.”