Milwaukee Bucks (32-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-29, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors face the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors are 6-12 on their home court. Golden State has a 5-27 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Bucks are 14-4 in road games. Milwaukee is 19-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burks is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Damion Lee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 55.3 percent and is averaging 30.2 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton has averaged 4.5 assists and scored 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 51.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 41.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D'Angelo Russell: out (shoulder), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Bucks: Pat Connaughton: day to day (thigh).