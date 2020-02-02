RICHMOND, Va. — Grant Golden had 20 points as Richmond easily beat George Washington 76-54 on Saturday night.
Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (16-6, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points. Nathan Cayo had 10 points.
Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).
Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (10-12, 4-5). Amir Harris added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Richmond plays Fordham on the road next Saturday. George Washington takes on Saint Bonaventure on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.