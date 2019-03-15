LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has chosen a date for next year's Golden Globe Awards.
The association said Friday the 77th annual awards will be held Jan. 5. The ceremony will kick off a condensed awards season with the Oscars moving up their ceremony to Feb. 9, 2020.
In January, the Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers. The awards show, which hands out honors for film and television, has improved its reputation despite once being dismissed by critics for some puzzling nominees.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Those are fightin' words: Cancer patients take issue with likening disease to war
Terms like "winning" and "losing" can rub patients' families the wrong way.
Music
Black Sox opera 'The Fix' premieres Saturday in Minnesota
Joel Puckett was in the stands at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on July 4, 1985, for the famous rain-delayed 19-inning game that ended with the New…
Variety
If Minnesota's weather is wearing you down, here's how to push back
Record snow, lingering cold made this winter a mean one.
National
APNewsBreak: Greyhound won't let US drop migrants in depots
Greyhound Lines Inc. is no longer allowing U.S. authorities to drop off immigrant families inside bus stations, forcing those who have been released from custody to wait outside until they have a ticket.
Variety
Minnesota's Meat Trail: 5 small-town markets worth the drive
A road trip to the state's best family-run, tradition-loving meat markets.