Everyone seems to have a favorite “Golden Girl,” but one in particular is especially beloved in Minnesota: Rose Nylund, a flighty Minnesotan who delights in telling outlandish stories about life in her hometown of St. Olaf. Betty White won acclaim — and an Emmy — for her portrayal as sweet and naïve Rose, whose Norwegian-ish vocabulary and encyclopedic memory for tales of the townspeople was fodder for some of “Golden Girls”’ funniest moments.

The hit sitcom starts streaming on Hulu today. In preparation for your binge-watching, we made this St. Olaf quiz to test your knowledge of the fictional northern Minnesota burg.